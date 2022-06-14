university of houston

UH launches bigger, better agreement with Johnson Space Center

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- A new partnership between a leading university and NASA is taking our Space City moniker to new heights.

The University of Houston System and Johnson Space Center have announced the expansion of a longtime partnership for joint research, technology development, technology transfer, training and educational and outreach initiatives.

SEE ALSO: UH to introduce Mexican American and Latino/Latina Applied Studies B.A. degree next Spring

This means a system-wide effort from all schools: University of Houston, University of Houston-Downtown, University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Victoria. The new initiative spans undergraduate, graduate, and joint research programs, per press materials.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
