UH launches bigger, better agreement with Johnson Space Center

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new partnership between a leading university and NASA is taking our Space City moniker to new heights.The University of Houston System and Johnson Space Center have announced the expansion of a longtime partnership for joint research, technology development, technology transfer, training and educational and outreach initiatives.This means a system-wide effort from all schools: University of Houston, University of Houston-Downtown, University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Victoria. The new initiative spans undergraduate, graduate, and joint research programs, per press materials.