HOUSTON, Texas -- A new partnership between a leading university and NASA is taking our Space City moniker to new heights.
The University of Houston System and Johnson Space Center have announced the expansion of a longtime partnership for joint research, technology development, technology transfer, training and educational and outreach initiatives.
The video featured above is from a previous report.
SEE ALSO: UH to introduce Mexican American and Latino/Latina Applied Studies B.A. degree next Spring
This means a system-wide effort from all schools: University of Houston, University of Houston-Downtown, University of Houston-Clear Lake and University of Houston-Victoria. The new initiative spans undergraduate, graduate, and joint research programs, per press materials.
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
UH launches bigger, better agreement with Johnson Space Center
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News