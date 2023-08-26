Signs at UH says its DEI and LGBTQ centers are closed, but apparenrly they've relocated.

Chronicle reports UH will shut down, DEI and LGBTQ in response to anti-DEI law

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston has announced the permanent closure of its LGBTQ Resource Center and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion in order to abide to the Texas Senate Bill 17, according to a report by the Houston Chronicle.

The video above is from a previous story.

According to ABC13 partners at the Houston Chronicle, UH will now establish a new Center for Student Advocacy and Community, a decision that many minority students are reportedly upset about.

According to university officials, the adjustments are required to comply with Senate Bill 17, which was approved during the past legislative session that prohibits diversity, equality, and inclusion offices, as well as diversity-related trainings and activities, in higher education.

RELATED: UH LGBTQ and DEI centers still operating amid new law banning programs at publicly funded schools

In fact, the DEI ban at UH will result in one center being available to all students, regardless of identification, complying into the bill's goal of making state-funded programs at universities race-neutral and independent of other identifying markers including sexual orientation, the report says.

According to UH officials, the Division of Student Affairs will establish the new center.

The center will also concentrate on academic access, leadership development, summer bridge programs, student success coaching, and mentoring programs.

Therefore, it will delegate many diversity-related training and programming obligations to student organizations if they wish to continue their work.

The report states that it is unclear which programs will be carried over to the new facility.