university of houston

University of Houston board of regents approves move to Big 12 Conference

Tuesday's vote to move forward comes five years after the one-time powerhouse league refused to invite UH.
EMBED <>More Videos

UH to the Big 12? School's board of regents to meet Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston board of regents voted unanimously on Tuesday to proceed with the move to the Big 12 conference.

UH regents sounded off with a series of "Aye!" votes to allow chancellor Renu Khator to negotiate a new conference home for Cougar athletics.

The chairman of the board of regents, Tilman Fertitta, said, "We're all proud to be Cougars today."

Tuesday's vote to move forward comes five years after the one-time powerhouse league refused to invite UH.

UH is now expected to join Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida and the University of Cincinnati in a new Big 12 after the University of Texas and Oklahoma decided to move to the SEC.

A formal invitation from the conference is expected to come in a matter of days. The invited schools could become members by 2023 or 2024, depending on when UT and OU exit for their new conference home.

The Big 12 also has Baylor University, Iowa State, the University of Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

Houston is currently part of the American Athletic Conference, and if the school chooses to leave, would have to pay a $10 million exit fee.
The implications for UH could mean the school sharing into lucrative TV rights revenue. In the last fiscal year, each Big 12 school reportedly earned up to $40.5 million in revenue.

In comparison, a school in the American Athletic Conference earned on average almost $7 million from TV rights revenue.

Will UH join the Big 12? Here's how fans feel about it
EMBED More News Videos

College football is back! And Coogs fans are more than ready to see their favorite team join a more competitive conference.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustontexasuniversity of houstonuniversity of texasncaacollege basketballfootballcollegebasketball
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON
End of chase prompts SWAT stand off near UH
Rice now part of great college conference realignment of 2021
UH student murdered after car crash in Fort Bend County
UH named among best schools in US for Hispanic students
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News