Help students step into the future at UNCF's Walk for Education

Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 - 1 p.m. CST

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 invites you to get moving in support of students at historically Black colleges and universities by joining the 2021 United Negro College Fund's Virtual Walk for Education.On Saturday, Sept. 18, UNCF is encouraging all Houstonians to walk, run, or cycle in its 31st annual Walk for Education, benefiting HBCUs and funding scholarships that will help rising students realize their full potential.UNCF scholars and directors alike know knowledge is power and education is key."UNCF provides more than financial assistance; I think that they're looking to help you grow as an individual, professionally and academically," said Iman Davis, a junior at Howard University. "I just know as a result of being a UNCF scholar, I'm a better person overall."Founded in 1944, UNCF operates on the principle that the mind is a terrible thing to waste, and for more than 50 years they've sought to make the dream of a college education accessible for more than 500,000 students.The fund awards more than $100 million in scholarships each year to students around the U.S.In the eyes of Prairie View A&M University junior Celeste Collins, the UNCF Walk for Education benefits not just Houston scholars, but "all scholars who want to further their education and (who are) trying to go further in life."Over 8,000 UNCF Scholars have graduated from universities around the country. UNCF Houston director Juana Collins said she has been inspired by students who have come through the program."To hear their story about how they didn't think they could go to college, to earning a degree and going out into the world is something money can't buy," Collins said. "It's absolutely amazing."