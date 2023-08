The plane safely landed back at the airport and while it's unclear what the issue was, here is what we know so far from the airline.

Southwest flight leaves Hobby Airport but returns due to mechanical issue, airline says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Hobby Airport to Cancun had to come back because of a mechanical issue, according to officials.

A viewer sent ABC13 the video featured above of the plane.

Southwest has not said what the mechanical issue was but said the plane landed safely and was taken out of service while passengers switched planes to get to their destination.

