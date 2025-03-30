United flight from Houston made contact with a kite as it tried to land at Reagan National Airport

Authorities say that the kite was returned to its owner shortly after officers briefly seized it and no charges were filed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A United Airlines flight from Houston made contact with a kite as it tried to land at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Saturday afternoon.

United Airlines said Flight 654 from Houston was en route to Reagan Airport.

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, police officers responded to reports of a kite flying at Gravely Point, which is an activity that is prohibited in that area due to the danger to low-flying aircraft.

United Airlines shared the following statement to ABC13 after the incident.

"We are aware of reports that a kite struck UA flight 654 from Houston to Reagan Airport in Washington D.C. The aircraft landed safely, customers deplaned normally and upon inspection there was no damage to the aircraft."