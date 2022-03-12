Houston flight diverted in Austin after a fire sparked from a 'mechanical issue'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Friday afternoon, United Airlines flight 2425 took off from John Wayne Airport south of Los Angeles, headed for Bush Intercontinental. Somewhere along the way, a fire broke out on the flight diverting the plane Austin.One passenger described the experience on Twitter."So, our plane just landed because there was an explosion on the plane. We're all literally standing here on the tarmac. Fire Marshall is here. So yeah, we're all kind of (bleep). It's freezing outside."United Airlines says there is no evidence of an actual explosion.The airline said in a statement:Flight Aware says that the new plane will land in Houston at about 10:35 p.m.