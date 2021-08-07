United Airlines

United Airlines boosts travel to England with new daily flights from Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Summertime sees masses of Houstonians departing to cooler temps (Colorado, California) or south of the border. Now, jet setters can head to England, thanks to a major airline's boost in flights across the pond.

United Airlines has increased service to London from Bush Intercontinental, the airline announced. The move comes with the England's recent reopening to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S., which began Aug. 2.

This month, United will boost service from Houston to London from five times weekly to daily. Those jumping on added legs can expect a second daily flight from Washington, D.C.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
