United kicks off new flights to powerhouse schools for serious Houston college football fans

HOUSTON, Texas -- As September nears, red-blooded (and orange-blooded and purple-and-gold-blooded) college football fans are prepping to travel to rep their respective alma maters. In fact, a new airline study finds that more than 80% of serious college football fans are likely to fly to see a game this season.

To fill the need for University of Texas Longhorns, Louisiana State University Tigers, and more who're ready to jet to away games, United Airlines has added 120 new flights to its schedule and connections to more than 45 away games.

Collegiate powerhouse destinations include Alabama, Oklahoma, Iowa, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Michigan. Tickets are on sale now in the United app and United online.

