Houston ranks surprisingly high in number of unhappy workers, says new report

HOUSTON, Texas -- Call it the Bayou City Blues. A report from job website Lensa ranks Houston third among the U.S. cities with the unhappiest workers.The report looks at four factors - vacation days taken, hours worked per week, average pay, and overall happiness - to determine the happiest and unhappiest cities for U.S. workers.Lensa examined data for 30 major cities, including Dallas and San Antonio. Dallas appears at the top of the list of the cities with the unhappiest workers, and San Antonio lands at No. 8.