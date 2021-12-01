working families

Houston ranks surprisingly high in number of unhappy workers, says new report

EMBED <>More Videos

You can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair

HOUSTON, Texas -- Call it the Bayou City Blues. A report from job website Lensa ranks Houston third among the U.S. cities with the unhappiest workers.

The report looks at four factors - vacation days taken, hours worked per week, average pay, and overall happiness - to determine the happiest and unhappiest cities for U.S. workers.

Lensa examined data for 30 major cities, including Dallas and San Antonio. Dallas appears at the top of the list of the cities with the unhappiest workers, and San Antonio lands at No. 8.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonemploymentworking familiescareersculturemap
WORKING FAMILIES
Texas among 5 hardest-working states in America, study shows
Child care crisis among barriers keeping women from working
How Texas families can be eligible for up to $1,200 in food aid
Spring Branch ISD to offer free food for children this summer
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News