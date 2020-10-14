HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans will soon have to show proof of work search in order to continue receiving unemployment benefits.
The Texas Workforce Commission paused the requirement during the pandemic and said it would revisit by the end of July. But during its final board meeting, the topic was never discussed.
According to the TWC's website, the work search requirement will resume Nov. 1.
"The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, creating new challenges for workers, employers and their families," said TWC Executive Director Ed Serna. "Let me be clear: we are not over it. But we're seeing employment opportunities begin to bounce back in Texas as our economy restarts. There are opportunities out there and getting Texans back to work and businesses up and running again will create even more."
Normally, Texans on unemployment are required to look for work. In the Houston area, people are supposed to complete at least three work search activities in order to keep unemployment every week.
RELATED: Officials say unemployed Texans will have to start looking for jobs
Once it starts, people on unemployment must look for at least three jobs a week to keep their benefits
SEE ALSO: ABC13's virtual job fair is helping Texans get back to work
The video above is from a previous story.
Unemployed Texans will be required to search for work next month to keep benefits
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More