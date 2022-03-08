Harris County election administrator set to discuss uncounted ballots at commissioners court

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11617323" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After the deadline to file election results with the state was extended yesterday evening, Harris County officials say the votes are all finally in.

Election officials say the discovery of 10,000 mischaracterized votes is a sign that the checks and balances are working. However, the political parties see things a bit differently.

Harris County Commissioners Court scheduled to hear from the County Election Administrator about the Primary Election issues. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/xck6RJV0AY — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) March 8, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Today, Harris County commissioners are asking questions about the Primary Election and the issues with counting thousands of mail-in ballots.The main issue centers around 10,000 mail-in ballots that were not originally added to the unofficial total on election night.Election Administrator Isabel Longoria is expected to address the commissioners at some point today.Over the weekend, it was revealed that 6,000 Democratic votes and 4,000 Republican votes did not get counted last Tuesday.Those votes will be added to the official count, but both parties want to know how this happened, and how to keep it from happening again in the upcoming runoffs and in November during the General Election.ABC13 spoke with a Republican precinct judge who also had issues during the primary. She, too, is concerned about future elections in the county."I have 1,400 voters that usually vote at this location, and we couldn't even get 580 through, and we were open until 9 o'clock," LaDonna Lubeck said. "We were sending them wherever they needed to go to go vote somewhere else."A review is underway within the county to get some answers about the missing ballots. We expect to hear directly from Longoria during today's meeting.