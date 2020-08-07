UH Cougars football games to be played with 25% capacity

Sports

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the University of Houston Cougars hit the field at TDECU Stadium, only a quarter of the venue's capacity will be filled.

As more sporting institutions decide on how to hold competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the school's athletics department announced Friday its capacity limit for the upcoming Cougars football season, which will include at least eight in-conference games and up to 12 contests in 2020.

"This reduced capacity model will allow UH Athletics to provide fans appropriate distancing during attendance at games this fall," a news release stated.

In addition, UH Athletics released the safety protocols for fans attending the games, including designated gates for entry, cashless payments at concessions, and a face covering requirement.




"To ensure a safe environment for our season-ticket holders, students and fans we have made the decision to further reduce capacity for the upcoming football season," said Chris Pezman, vice president for UH Athletics. "We will continue to consult with our university administration along with state and local health officials to make any necessary changes to our protocols, if needed."

Additional safety details are expected ahead of the season's start, the department added.

UH is still scheduled to host Rice, a non-conference opponent, on Sept. 3. Houston's road non-conference matchup against Washington State for the week after is canceled.

