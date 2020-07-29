UT-Austin looking into 25% capacity limit at Longhorns football games

AUSTIN, Texas -- The University of Texas is now exploring how it can host football games at 25% percent stadium capacity instead of the previously announced 50% as the return to campus and the planned start of the season rapidly approaches.Texas officials had told season ticket holders earlier this month they were planning for 50% capacity, which would be allowed under statewide orders from Gov. Greg Abbott. That would include nearly 50,000 fans.But Austin's health authority said Tuesday the 50% plan caught the city off guard and he questioned whether the school should host any fans at games. Texas is scheduled to host South Florida on Sept. 5 and the Big 12 has held out hope it can play a 12-game regular season.In a campus letter Wednesday, Interim President Jay Hartzell said the chairman of the school's Board of Regents asked the school to plan for a 25% attendance, including students.The state of Texas has seen record numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the month of July.