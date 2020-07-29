coronavirus texas

UT-Austin looking into 25% capacity limit at Longhorns football games

AUSTIN, Texas -- The University of Texas is now exploring how it can host football games at 25% percent stadium capacity instead of the previously announced 50% as the return to campus and the planned start of the season rapidly approaches.

Texas officials had told season ticket holders earlier this month they were planning for 50% capacity, which would be allowed under statewide orders from Gov. Greg Abbott. That would include nearly 50,000 fans.

PREVIOUS STORY: UT-Austin football to reduce stadium capacity

But Austin's health authority said Tuesday the 50% plan caught the city off guard and he questioned whether the school should host any fans at games. Texas is scheduled to host South Florida on Sept. 5 and the Big 12 has held out hope it can play a 12-game regular season.

In a campus letter Wednesday, Interim President Jay Hartzell said the chairman of the school's Board of Regents asked the school to plan for a 25% attendance, including students.

The state of Texas has seen record numbers of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the month of July.

The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaustinuniversity of texascoronavirus testingtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccollege footballcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Lawmaker seen without mask at Barr hearing has COVID-19
Man dies after getting COVID-19 at his Father's Day dinner
California doctor calls week working in Texas hardest of career
Texas extends deadline to apply to get $285 in food aid
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shower and storm chances wind down to finish the week
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Trump visits Texas to meet energy producers during COVID-19
Lawmaker seen without mask at Barr hearing has COVID-19
Mystery seeds from China land in Willis woman's mailbox
Vanessa Guillen's family pushes for sexual harassment reform
Help is on the way, teachers! H-E-B offering 15% off coupon
Show More
Trump dismisses COVID-19 aid for cities, lashes out at GOP
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Houston fugitive cornered by Canadian police falls to his death
Wait, what did a Dodgers pitcher say to Carlos Correa?
Texas extends deadline to apply to get $285 in food aid
More TOP STORIES News