30-mile wrong-way U-Haul police chase ends in SW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase ended in a crash overnight in southwest Houston after a U-Haul drove the wrong way on US-59.The chase started all the way in Rosenberg. The driver was going the wrong way down the Southwest Freeway for almost 30 miles.He wrecked in the Univision parking lot where the freeway crosses I-610 in southwest Houston just after 2 a.m. Monday.Houston Transtar cameras captured video of the U-Haul traveling the wrong way on the freeway before the crash. You can watch the footage in the video player above.Police have yet to say if the truck was stolen, or where in Rosenberg it came from.When the U-Haul crashed, the woman passenger was trapped in the truck, and the man driving ran."It's going to be a Hispanic male wearing a bright red shirt, and I want to say some kind of shorts," a police officer could be heard saying on the scanner after the suspect ran. "I last saw when he bailed from that vehicle."Officers eventually found the suspect. He and the woman were both taken to the hospital.It is not clear at this time if they'll be charged with anything.