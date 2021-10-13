rapper

Rapper Tyga booked for felony domestic violence after surrendering to police in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, California -- Rapper Tyga has been booked in connection with a domestic violence incident after he surrendered to police in Hollywood Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old was booked under his real name, Michael Stevenson, for felony domestic violence on $50,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He is anticipated to bail out immediately.

The department says no one expected him to walk in.

The only thing known is that he was involved in a domestic violence incident on Monday, a source told Eyewitness News.

"Due to confidentiality, no information regarding the victim is being released," police said in a statement.
