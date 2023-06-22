Under the extreme heat across southeast Texas, TxDOT is repairing roads, including a trouble spot in Brazoria County on Highway 6 near Froberg Drive.

Road repairs could last couple more days on Highway 6 in Brazoria County after extreme heat

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Work continued Thursday morning on some of the Houston-area roads that have started to crumble under the extreme heat.

ABC13 was there as crews returned to one of the trouble spots in Brazoria County, Highway 6 near Froberg Drive, between Alvin and Manvel, for a second day due to pavement problems.

According to TxDOT, the repairs are going to take a couple more days, so expect alternating lane closures in this area until they get it repaired.

This might not be the end of the road repairs if this extreme heat continues, though.

Since Friday, TxDOT has been called out to as many as 10 incidents of pavement crumbling in the heat, the agency said.

Issues also occurred on the Beltway 8 westbound frontage road near Bellfort in southwest Houston.

TxDOT said both recent rains and extreme heat play a part in these road problems.

"With the high amount of rain that we received recently, also with the heat, it does cause a situation that can make the roadways start to break up, the concrete to break up in certain spots. So, what we are trying to do is address the issues that are being reported to us that we find, but also try to address issues before they become a problem," said Danny Perez with TxDOT.

The agency adds that because it's so hot, crews will try to do some of the work in the evening hours and overnight. Drivers should pay attention when going through the work zones.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.