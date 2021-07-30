woman shot

2 18-year-olds shot in fight between 4 women outside SW Houston gas station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two 18-year-olds are in the hospital after they were shot in front of a southwest Houston gas station.

Police say four women got into an argument around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the strip center on West Airport near McLain.

Two of the women left the scene, Houston police said. When they left, the women reportedly told a male suspect about the argument.

Police say the man then got into his truck, drove through the parking lot and shot the other two women.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the arm, and the other was shot in the leg. Police say they are both in stable condition.

The suspect drove away. Police had not released a suspect description.
