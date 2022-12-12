2 suspects detained after 2 teenagers were shot in northeast Harris County, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Precinct 4 constables are responding to an active scene where two teenagers were reportedly shot in northeast Harris County, officials said.

The video above is from a ABC13's livestreaming channel.

According to officials, the two victims were shot on Kenswick Drive and Huntermoor Circle.

Both were transported in stable condition to an area hospital, officials said.

Officials said that constables deputies did detain two other suspects and have recovered a weapon.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Eyewitness News is en route to the scene to discover more information on this case and will be updated as it becomes available.