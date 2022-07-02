triple shooting

2 teenagers dead and 1 man injured after shooting in north Harris County, deputies say

By
Triple shooting in north Harris Co. leaves 2 teens dead, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage boys are dead, and one man is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in north Harris County, authorities said.

At about 10:40 p.m. on Friday, a fight broke out at a pool party, and people started shooting in front of the leasing office in the 300 block of West Airtex Boulevard, deputies said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, at least three people are believed to have been shooting at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed the two 17-year-old boys were pronounced dead at the hospital, and the 20-year-old man, who was shot twice, is expected to survive.

At the same time, a Shell station nearby was bombarded with more than 100 young people, HCSO said.

"Girls, age 16, were fainted on the floor. They could not breathe. We had to call an ambulance. They refused to take medication. I don't know what happened. Then we had heated arguments with kids inside the store. They were not leaving. The other side of the story is that I had 20 kids parked with loaded guns behind my store. This is where the exit door is, and we were also kind of trembling. What's going to happen next? It's the same group, which was just split into two," Sameer Khan, a gas station employee, said.

Sheriff's deputies said people who may have been involved with the pool party shooting were detained at the gas station.



The HCSO is still working to interview witnesses and look through surveillance camera footage.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

