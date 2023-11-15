One of the teenagers was shot in the face, and the other was shot in the leg. A woman at the apartment complex was also struck by a stray bullet, police said.

2 teenage girls shot when masked gunmen open fire on car in Greenspoint area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenage girls are in the hospital after the car they were in was shot up by masked men in the Greenspoint area on Tuesday night, according to police.

A woman was also hit by a stray bullet during the ordeal, Houston police said.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. at 100 Goodson Drive.

According to HPD, a car with four people inside was sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two men wearing masks came up to the car and started shooting.

Video from the scene shows bullet holes in a black BMW.

From there, the driver, fearing for their life, took off and ended up at the corner of Aldine Bender Road and Airline Drive. That's where they called police for help.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two teenage girls who had been shot.

"We have two teenagers who were struck by gunfire," Asst. Chief Megan Howard said. "One in the face, one in the leg. Both juveniles were transported."

Police did not provide further details about the girls' conditions. They also did not give the victims' exact ages.

A woman at the apartment complex was also struck by a stray bullet, police said. She was treated at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital.

A lot of questions remain unanswered -- like who shot the girls and why.

Investigators said an AR-15-style gun and a pistol were used in the attack.

Officers said they were working to get a description of the car the suspects were in and were interviewing witnesses.

