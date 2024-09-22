2 teens who flew from Chicago arrested in Deer Park over alleged iPhone theft plot, police say

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Chicago-area teens were arrested for their alleged involvement with several stolen packages containing brand-new iPhone 16s in the Deer Park area, according to police.

David Dye and Iyanna Perry, 17, were arrested after multiple calls were made on Saturday, Sept. 20, regarding packages that were stolen earlier that day.

Residents who were impacted viewed their Ring Camera and saw two suspects and a vehicle, which officers traced using the Flock license plate readers.

Officials said the vehicle, which matched the one shown on surveillance video, was located and seen circling a nearby neighborhood. Officers then stopped the car and arrested both teens.

Further investigation revealed the teens flew from Chicago on Friday and allegedly stole packages containing the new model iPhones from AT &T customers. Investigators learned the pair may have planned to stay in the area until the following Friday.

It remains unclear how the two obtained the information on the mail route.

The rental car's GPS showed they spent significant time in Katy, Fort Bend County, La Porte, and Deer Park.

Officials have yet to announce if charges will filed.

Police are asking any victims of package theft in these areas to contact their local police department.