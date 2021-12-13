arrest

Man charged with capital murder accused of shooting 2 construction workers near Gulfgate

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested after one construction worker was killed and another was injured in an attempted robbery shooting Sunday morning.

After releasing a surveillance photo of the suspect, police said they arrested 20-year-old Jovanny Villegas, charged with capital murder.

According to Houston police, two men were sitting in a truck at a convenience store on Telephone Road near Dorbrandt around 6:20 a.m., getting ready to leave for work.

That's when Villegas is accused of approaching the truck and demanding money.

When the two victims couldn't produce the money fast enough, Villegas reportedly shot them both.

"They're foundation repairmen. They're meeting here, grouping up, ready to go to work on a Sunday morning, trying to make a living," an HPD officer at the scene said.

The driver of the truck, 76-year-old Mutalib Karim, was pronounced dead at the scene. Olvin Canales, 44, was taken to Ben Taub Hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to HPD, after Villegas was detained, he admitted to investigators that he was involved in the shooting.

