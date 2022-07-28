Police searching for suspects who chased down and killed 2 men with AK-47 in N. Houston

Investigators said the two men who were killed each had a gun, though it's unclear if they ever fired back. Now, police are searching for a black pickup truck.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are trying to track down the shooters who used an AK-47 to open fire from the bed of a pickup truck, killing two men in north Houston.

A Harris County deputy on his way to work discovered the scene on Aldine Westfield near Parker Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses told investigators the passengers of a black pickup truck and a white Honda got into some kind of altercation further up the road.

After the altercation, the witnesses saw a man in the back of the pickup fire several rounds at the white car with an AK-47.

Houston police said the Honda crashed, and the passenger got out and was shot and killed. Then, the driver got out to check on the passenger and was also shot and killed.

Now, police are looking for up to four people who were in the black pickup -- possibly a GMC truck.

"Bullet holes on both the driver's side and passenger's side of the white vehicle. There was one witness who observed what occurred. That witness stated that there was a Hispanic male in the bed of the pickup truck with an AK-47," Lt. Ignacio Izaquirre said.

Police believe the truck fled westbound on Aldine Westfield after the deadly shooting.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from a nearby store.

As for the two victims, they were each found with a gun, but police said it's not clear if they ever fired back.

