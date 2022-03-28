crime

Search for man who tried to steal truck during Craigslist sale

By Charliss Edsitty
EMBED <>More Videos

Two men caught in shooting while answering Craigslist ad for truck

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect they say pulled a gun on two men while answering a craigslist ad for a truck.

The incident happened near Rayford Road and Aldine West Field. The two men selling the truck were not injured, but one of them did have a gun and fired at the suspect when he realized what was happening. That's when the suspect ran off.

Investigators with MSCO say this all happened at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspect - a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans - answered a Craigslist ad for a truck. Deputies said the suspect test drove the vehicle with the seller and his friend and then pulled into a parking lot. They think the location, which was behind some dumpsters, was intentional.

Investigators say the suspect got out of the truck, pulled out a gun on one of the men and demanded they give him the vehicle. The seller's friend was in the passenger seat and armed with a gun. He realized what was happening and got out of the truck and fired shots.

Initial reports are that the suspect then fled westbound on Rayford Road. At this time, he is still at large, and detectives are looking for him.

Detectives also remind the public that there are safe and secure locations where you can do these kinds of buying and selling. Many police departments have designated areas in their parking lots for online swapping where it's well lit and near security cameras.

For updates on this story, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countycrimecraigslistshootingtrucks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says
Gunmen return to neighborhood after shooting 2 men, HPD says
Woman shot in parking lot of nightclub near NRG Stadium, HPD says
TOP STORIES
LIVE: On The Red Carpet After The Awards recaps the Oscars
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Husband and wife crossing road killed by driver going 70 mph, HPD says
Pollen problems continue, but rain could it wash it away midweek
Deaf family drama 'CODA' wins best picture Academy Award
Status hearing scheduled today on Astroworld Festival civil case
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
Show More
Will Smith wins his 1st Oscar for 'King Richard'
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Best Oscars jokes from Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall and more
LeBron James 'wins' worst of the year from 42nd annual Razzies
Beyoncé opens Academy Awards ceremony as only she can
More TOP STORIES News