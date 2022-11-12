Lines form at Davis High School as turkey giveaway begins

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It can be hard to put food on the table these days, especially with Thanksgiving around the corner.

But it's the season of giving and to kick off the holidays 1,000 turkeys are being given away, while supplies last, at Davis High School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Equality Health Foundation is hosting its 2nd Healthy Fall Festival and Turkey Giveaway at the school located at 12525 Ella Boulevard.

The Healthy Fall Festival is a drive-thru community celebration including health education and community resources, a Healthy Bag Giveaway, and 1,000 frozen turkeys, while supplies last.

"Locking arms to serve neighborhoods significantly impacted by the pandemic in the Aldine Independent School District is more crucial than ever," Tomás León, Equality Health Foundation president, said. "Our goal is to reach even more families this year and contribute to building healthy and thriving communities."

Equality Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization that aims to level the healthcare playing field in culturally diverse and underserved communities.

Its goal is to expand access to care, accelerate health education, and eliminate healthcare inequalities as we focus on pandemic recovery so that everyone has an opportunity to lead healthier and longer lives.

This event attracts residents and community-based organizations from Harris County and beyond.

The organization welcomes the participation of sponsors at partnership levels including Health Champion ($5,000), Health Advocate ($2,500), and Health Supporter ($1,500).

For more information on the 2nd Healthy Fall Festival, visit Equality Health Foundation's website.

