Donate a turkey or canned goods at George R. Brown for city's Super Feast event on Thanksgiving

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to give back! On Monday, head over to downtown and donate a frozen turkey or canned goods to help provide for the city's Super Feast.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to give back. The City Wide Club is asking Houstonians to help them by donating a frozen turkey Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The turkey drive started at about 7 a.m. ahead of the club's Super Feast.

Organizers who put on the Super Feast told us they will serve about 20,000 people this Thanksgiving, but they are still in need of turkeys.

They are asking for frozen turkeys, as well as canned goods.

The organization told us last week that it was about 8,000 turkeys short, and so far Houstonians have stepped up, but the City Wide Club says it still needs more than 1,000 turkeys to meet its goal.

SEE RELATED STORY: Houston's Super Feast in need of donations and volunteers for Thanksgiving

That is where you come in. Frozen turkeys can be dropped off Monday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

According to event organizers, inflation, a turkey shortage, and food insecurity are making things tough for a lot of families this year.

"The task of feeding, you know tens of thousands of people and knowing that there is a turkey shortage, knowing that food is getting more expensive, knowing that people still need to come out and volunteer, it is always a nerve-racking event. The one thing that we did not want to do is scale back this event," said Nicole Lopez, with City Wide Club.

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.