Truck driver avoids crash at railroad crossing only to be hit by train

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A dump truck was captured on camera avoiding hitting a car stopped at a Tomball area railroad crossing only to get clipped by a passing train.The crazy video was recorded from a vehicle's dashboard camera Wednesday morning near Hufsmith Kuykendahl and Kuykendahl roads.The video, which has over 18,000 views on Facebook, shows a white vehicle in the far right lane approaching a traffic light that turns yellow and then red. At that moment, the arms of a railroad crossing just yards away lower, indicating an oncoming train.The white vehicle stops past the light but before the railroad crossing.Just seconds later, the truck also drives into the intersection but veers off the roadway to avoid hitting the back of the car.The truck also avoided hitting a power pole before its cab rests on the tracks.The truck's driver tries to put it in reverse as a train gains speed toward the vehicle.Knowing there was no way to back the truck up, the driver appears to escape his cab, running away just as the train blows through.The Facebook post with the video said no one was injured in this eye-catching close call.