US Rep. Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID days after family member contracts virus

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls tested positive Saturday for COVID-19 just days after a close family member of his became ill with the virus, Nehls announced on Twitter.Though fully vaccinated, Nehls said he is experiencing moderate symptoms.He is the latest member of Congress to contract the virus and according to his tweet, he plans to continue quarantining at home for the next 10 days."All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID," he wrote.