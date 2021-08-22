covid-19

US Rep. Troy Nehls tests positive for COVID days after family member contracts virus

EMBED <>More Videos

Fully vaccinated Congressman Troy Nehls contracts COVID

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls tested positive Saturday for COVID-19 just days after a close family member of his became ill with the virus, Nehls announced on Twitter.

Though fully vaccinated, Nehls said he is experiencing moderate symptoms.

He is the latest member of Congress to contract the virus and according to his tweet, he plans to continue quarantining at home for the next 10 days.

"All Americans are free to make their own health decisions, but I strongly encourage getting vaccinated. It is scientifically proven to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID," he wrote.



SEE RELATED STORY: Gov. Greg Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicpoliticsu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News