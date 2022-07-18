tropical weather

Video shows giant wave crash over 2-story condos in Hawaii during 'historic' weather conditions

Giant wave crashes over Hawaii condos during 'historic' weather

KEAUHOU-KONA, Hawaii -- The remnants of Tropical Storm Darby brought "historic" surf conditions to Hawaii over the weekend.

Video from Isabella Sloan captured giant waves crashing over the rooftops of two-story oceanfront condos in Keauhou-Kona on Saturday.

"Oh my God. It's flooding everywhere. It's flooding," Sloan said.

Several buildings were damaged and roads were closed as a southern swell, which the National Weather Service described as "historic," brought flooding.

The same surf conditions caused a wave to put a damper on one couple's wedding on the same island.

A wave crashed into the venue during their reception.

The couple said they were able to save the food and their cake.

Crews removed the dance floor, but wedding guests still danced in the mud.

The hazardous surf conditions are expected to continue through Monday.
