Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta stirred up rough conditions in Matagorda Bay as the system approached the Texas coast.Waves crashed against the seawall in Port O'Connor, bringing heavy rain for hours and high winds.On Sunday, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer declared a local state of disaster in preparation for any damages the storm may cause. Homes were boarded up and boats were secured.Beta made landfall Monday night at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula. County emergency management officials are preparing for prolonged rain and possible flooding.