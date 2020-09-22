Weather

Heavy waves lash seawall at Port O'Connor as Beta makes landfall

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Beta stirred up rough conditions in Matagorda Bay as the system approached the Texas coast.

Waves crashed against the seawall in Port O'Connor, bringing heavy rain for hours and high winds.

On Sunday, Calhoun County Judge Richard Meyer declared a local state of disaster in preparation for any damages the storm may cause. Homes were boarded up and boats were secured.

Beta made landfall Monday night at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula. County emergency management officials are preparing for prolonged rain and possible flooding.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercalhoun county
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thought he hit an animal, but it was actually pedestrian, deputies say
Friend reveals Houston influencer's state of mind before death
Houston influencer's husband mourns wife: 'I'm so lost right now'
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment for recovery
RodeoHouston will commit $14M for scholarships for 2021 event
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Woman's body found near bayou in Galveston
Show More
Man brought back to life after taking a bullet to the groin
CDC panel meeting to recommend who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Man shot while driving on North Beltway crashes into pole
Giving Tuesday: How KCM Helps Families Survive Pandemic
'She's All That' remake almost shut down COVID-19 testing site
More TOP STORIES News