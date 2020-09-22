Giant tree topples over during Beta's rainfall and lands on single mom's only car

It happened near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside Drive early Tuesday morning, when Beta was raging as a storm and its rain felt continuous and soaked many parts of the Houston area.
According to an ABC13 viewer, the tree smashed four cars, including a Nissan Saturn that is vital to a mother and her family.
"I'm a single mother of two and this is actually my only vehicle," said the mother when she spoke with ABC13's Miya Shay as workers cleaned up the mess. "I don't know what I'm going to. There's nothing much I can do."
There were no injuries reported. At around 4 p.m., a crew of about seven workers were seen cutting the tree apart to get it off the vehicles.