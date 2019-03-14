Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Rangers raided the offices of a Santa Fe veterinarian accused of raping two teens in December at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.State troopers and investigators with the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners joined the Rangers Wednesday at the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.Dr. Todd Glover, the hospital's owner, was charged in January for rape and battery after the alleged incident.The veterinarian denied the rape allegations through his attorney, Paul Darrow, who spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News in January.Troopers said the raid on Glover's hospital was part of an investigation by the state board.by the board in January as a result of the allegations against him.Wednesday, clients of the animal hospital were turned away and told the business was closed.We've made a call to Glover's attorney, but have not heard back.