Troopers raid office of veterinarian accused of raping teens

EMBED <>More Videos

Dr. Todd Glover's office was raided Wednesday, nearly three months after two girls alleged he raped them at Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas Rangers raided the offices of a Santa Fe veterinarian accused of raping two teens in December at the Coushatta Casino Resort in Louisiana.

State troopers and investigators with the Texas State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners joined the Rangers Wednesday at the Animal Hospital of Santa Fe.

Dr. Todd Glover, the hospital's owner, was charged in January for rape and battery after the alleged incident.

RELATED: Veterinarian fighting to prove he's innocent after rape claims

The veterinarian denied the rape allegations through his attorney, Paul Darrow, who spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News in January.

Troopers said the raid on Glover's hospital was part of an investigation by the state board.

Glover's license was suspended by the board in January as a result of the allegations against him.

Wednesday, clients of the animal hospital were turned away and told the business was closed.

We've made a call to Glover's attorney, but have not heard back.

SEE ALSO: Veterinarian accused of raping child at Coushatta Casino Resort
Report a Typo
Related topics:
santa ferapecasinotexas newsanimal hospitalinvestigationraidsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Houstonian indicted in 'Varsity Blues' case weighs in
It's not just you: Facebook and Instagram are down
UT-Austin coach dismissed after 'Varsity Blues' indictment
Operation Varsity Blues: What's happened so far
Ethiopia crash: Trump grounds Boeing 737 Max planes
Southwest passengers at Hobby not questioning jet grounding
Want to get your kid in college? Start early
Show More
Boeing 737 Max flights scheduled to and from Houston
9th grader jailed after being misidentified for on-campus crime
Surveillance video shows man breaking into Catholic church
Rain moving across SE Texas could linger into Thursday
West University working to install city's first virtual gate
More TOP STORIES News