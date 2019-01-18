Veterinarian's license suspended after casino rape allegations

A Hitchcock veterinarian accused by two teens of rape at the Coushatta Casino Resort has had his license temporarily suspended.Dr. Todd Glover was charged in early January of rape and three counts of sexual battery after two 17-year-old girls made allegations of rape to police.The veterinarian denied the rape allegations through his attorney, Paul Darrow, who spoke with ABC13 Eyewitness News last week.The license was suspended by The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners as a result of the accusations, according to Darrow. Glover plans on appealing the decision.Darrow said Glover would be willing to prove his innocence, recently passing a polygraph examination and voluntarily providing a DNA sample to law enforcement.Glover was wanted on felony warrants and arrested by Texas state troopers in late December. He was given a $90,000 bond and was released from the Allen Parish Jail in Louisiana on Jan. 2.The details surrounding the incident remain a mystery.The Tribal Police of The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana initiated the investigation, which led to a warrant for his arrest.Despite multiple requests by ABC13, Tribal Police have refused to provide specific details of their allegations against Dr. Glover. They also have not provided the probable cause affidavit used in the case.The Clerk of Courts in Allen Parish told Eyewitness News they have not received a copy of the affidavit.Darrow said he's not aware of any physical evidence against Dr. Glover."Is there a worst thing for a person to be accused of than sexual assault falsely?" said Darrow. "I'm very confident that a jury will acquit Dr. Glover."According to documents, Glover was reprimanded by The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners in June 2017 after he failed to report he was charged with assault and burglary in unrelated cases in 2014 and 2016, respectively; the failure to disclose is a violation of the Texas Occupations Code.While the charges were ultimately dismissed, Glover was forced to pay a fine of $500 after the reprimand.