The 19-year-old is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Donald James, who was killed after an argument with a woman in the parking lot of an ice house.

Charges filed against 19-year-old accused of fatally shooting man and wounding woman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man accused of the fatal shooting of a man and wounding of a woman outside of an ice house in southeast Houston early Sunday morning has been arrested, according to police.

Trevon Demas, 19, was charged with murder in the 176th State District Court.

He is also accused in the killing of Donald James, 29, and injuring a woman.

According to police, James got into an argument with a woman outside the ice house parking lot when Demas approached and shot him.

The Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced James dead at the scene.

The female bystander, in her 20s or 30s, was struck in the arm by the gunfire. She was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Demas was identified as the suspect in this case after further investigation.

Demas was questioned by HPD investigators and charged in this shooting case while surrendering to police at the Harris County Joint Processing Center on Wednesday for a separate felony charge.

