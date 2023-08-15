Well-known SE Houston ice house burns days after deadly triple shooting in the area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A well-known ice house in southeast Houston once again drew an emergency response days after a triple shooting left one person dead.

A fire happened Tuesday morning at the ice house in the 4600 block of Almeda Genoa. Details regarding how that fire was sparked or if anyone was injured were not immediately available.

The scene is the same one where three people were shot in a parking lot over the weekend. Police said 29-year-old Donald James was killed as a result of the shooting. Investigators at the time said James got into some argument with a woman when an unknown man walked up and shot him.

A female bystander and another man were also injured in the shooting. Authorities also haven't said whether the fire is related to the shooting.