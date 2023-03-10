Man accused of shooting and killing clerk during robbery arrested in Sugar Land.

Man convicted in 2019 fatal shooting of beloved Sugar Land store clerk sentenced to 55 years

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County District Attorney announced that a man was given a hefty prison sentence after being convicted in the 2019 fatal shooting of a store clerk in Sugar Land.

The video above is from the original report: Fugitive in Sugar Land clerk's killing caught after reward grew

Treveon James Young was sentenced to 55 years for shooting 63-year-old store clerk Hamid Lakhani during a robbery at the WB Food Mart located at 13003 West Bellfort.

On Aug. 31, police were called to the food mart in response to a robbery and found Lakhani with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he was pronounced dead.

Within a few days, detectives were able to identify Young and three other suspects involved via license plate reader technology, the DA said.

Kameryn James was identified as the getaway driver and was sentenced to 15 years in state prison, officials said.

The other two suspects were juveniles and were both charged with robbery. They were sentenced to 18-20 years.

In November 2019, Young was taken into custody in Nevada after Crime Stoppers increased the reward for his arrest three months after Lakhani's murder, police said.

According to police, Young was using a fake name while on another crime spree, having already been jailed for other charges such as grand theft auto.