'God spared me of everything:' Tree crashes down on woman's home in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple was able to escape after a tree in their backyard came crashing down on their home in northeast Houston.It all unfolded Thursday in the 5000 block of Farmer Street, near Lockwood and I-10. The couple told ABC13 they were watching TV when the tree fell down without a warning."It just came crashing down. No warning," resident Doris Etienne-Jackson told ABC13. "I just have faith ... and God spared me of everything."Ettienne-Jackson said her husband helped get her out of the mess. Now, all she has is the clothes she got out with, medicine, some shoes and her walker.The couple, who has been renting the house since 2014, will now be staying at a hotel that was booked through the American Red Cross.It is also not known what caused the tree to fall over, but video from SkyEye showed the tree had snapped at the base.When ABC13 reached out to the city of Houston for a response regarding the next step, they released the following statement: