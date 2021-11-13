astroworld festival tragedy

Lone woman protests outside Travis Scott's Houston home

By
Protest set up at Travis Scott's mansion a week after Astroworld

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A lone woman stood outside Travis Scott's Museum District mansion for most of the day Friday, wanting to draw attention to the tragedies of the past week.

In one hand, she held a sign that said, "Travis Scott Lives Here."

The other sign listed a number of people and entities she wanted to be held accountable.

"It was multiple levels of failure, by the event organizers, the performers, officials," she said, not wanting to give out her name. "Local city ordinances and permits were clearly overlooked, security protocols were clearly not implemented when this was declared a mass casualty incident. That's why I'm here."

An occasional TV camera would show up every hour or so to take some video. Past the solid wall that surrounds the home, a security guard sat in his car, occasionally getting out to shoo away visitors.

Drivers whizzing by Mecom Fountain would occasionally honk. The woman was determined.

"I think these parties should go bankrupt," she said, pointing at the entities listed out on her sign. "I haven't seen an apology from any of the parties involved, and I understand they're probably tight-lipped for legal purposes, but this was a mass loss of life for a concert. And it was completely preventable."

