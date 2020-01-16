You can take this cruise from Galveston to private island in the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean opened a $250 million private destination Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, complete with plenty of kicks for daredevils.
Thrill Waterpark features the 135-foot tall Daredevil's Peak, the tallest waterslide in North America. That also includes twin drop slides called the Dueling Demons and the Manta Raycers, where you can race friends down twin open flume slides.
But if you're more about the views, check out Up, Up and Away, a colorful helium balloon securely tethered to the ground by cable, Royal Caribbean says.
The attraction floats up to 450 feet above the island, so you can take selfies with the stunning blue water in the Caribbean behind you.
You can also stop by the Oasis Lagoon, a freshwater pool, zip line, hang out at Chill Island, an escape with clear tropical waters and dining, and more.
But perhaps the best news for those of us along the Gulf Coast is that you can hop on a cruise out of Galveston to get there.
You can book your stay on the Enchantment of the Seas for your getaway.
