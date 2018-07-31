STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

How to save on air travel by tricking your internet browser

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's how you can trick your browser to find cheap flights. (KTRK)

By
You can score low prices on flights by tricking your internet browser.

This trick is pretty simple to do if you use a VPN, or virtual private network.

You can choose the location you want to connect to.

For instance, if you select a VPN in Portugal, your location will show up as Portugal.

Then, when you open a search for flights, you'll see rates you wouldn't otherwise be offered.

I found rates on flights to Brazil for $1,700 when logged in from the U.S. But after masking your location as Brazil, you can find flights for around $700 on airlines that didn't even appear in search before.

This trick doesn't just work with travel.

"You can save on software subscriptions, streaming services, music," said VPN expert Drew Page.

Many VPNs are free and easy to download. But experts recommend not using the free services, since they often have the right to sell your data to third parties.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelstretch your dollarsave moneytravel tipsbudgetsavingstechnology
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
HOMEGROWN AND SEWN: More brands producing clothing in U.S.
Demand growing for no-nut milk products, but are they better?
Fashion on a budget: Where to find work dresses for $20
From bowling to building: Free summer activities for kids
More stretch your dollar
TRAVEL
TSA program secretly watches passengers on planes
Prehistoric shark teeth turning up at this East Coast hot spot
Summer Vacation: The most wanted Airbnbs in Texas
Next stop for Amtrak's iconic domed sightseeing car? Fall foliage
More Travel
Top Stories
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Some parents upset over flyers to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
Show More
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
Alleged child abuser caught in Mexico after 27 years
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical moisture coming to Houston this weekend
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News