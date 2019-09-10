Traffic

Your drive on I-10 in Baytown could run into major road block

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Your drive on the east side near Baytown could run into a major road block Tuesday night as TxDOT shuts down the East Freeway.

TxDOT says I-10 will close in both directions near the San Jacinto River from Monmouth Drive to Bayou Drive in order to move an oversized load.

The total closure is scheduled to start at 10 p.m.

It is only scheduled to last between 30 minutes to an hour, but drivers will have to exit to the frontage roads around the highway closure.

