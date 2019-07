EMBED >More News Videos Truck stuck under 610 Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a spool, again! But this time, it's not rolling down the highway.A truck carrying a spool got stuck under the 610 West Loop overpass at Highway 59.Drivers on the inbound lanes were delayed behind it, but the spool has since been removed from its spot under the overpass.It's been a while since we've seen a spool on our Houston highways.If you remember last year, there were several spool incidents, where drivers had to dodge them as it was rolling through traffic.We even dubbed ourselves Spool City.