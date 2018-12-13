TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For the fourth time since October and the second time in a week, drivers had to dodge a large, industrial-sized object on a Houston highway.
Oct. 25, 2018
A runaway spool was caught on camera in October, when drivers were forced to make some quick moves to avoid a lost load rolling down I-10 and Wayside.
Nov. 12, 2018
Drivers in Houston were forced to maneuver around two spools on the westbound lanes of I-10 at Wayside.
Dec. 7, 2018
Drivers were forced to make quick moves to avoid a lost load on 610 near Kirby. A giant industrial spool was rolling through lanes of moving traffic.
Dec. 13. 2018
A photo posted to Twitter on Thursday evening showed the rolling obstacle taking up lanes in the area of West Little York and the North Beltway.