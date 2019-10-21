Traffic

Train derails in northeast Houston causing major traffic delays

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A train on Houston's northeast side derailed early Monday morning, causing traffic delays.

Around 12:01 a.m. the train cars derailed during switching operations.

If you drive along Wayside just south of the loop, you will want to take a different route.

Wayside is closed in both directions and Union Pacific says it could take up to 20 hours for it to be cleared.

They say five train cars in total derailed, two of which are tanker cars carrying chemicals.

Union Pacific says the cars carrying chemicals are not of major concern as they were only carrying residual amounts.
