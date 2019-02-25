TRAFFIC

Rodeo parking scam costs couple hundreds of dollars

EMBED </>More Videos

Rodeo fans are always looking for the best spots to park, and in one case this weekend, that search left a couple with a pricey towing bill.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rodeo fans are always looking for the best spots to park, and in one case this weekend, that search left a couple with a pricey towing bill.

Eli and Paula Martinez were excited to enjoy their first night out after welcoming a new baby.

The couple says they had plans to park their truck and take the light rail, but missed their turn and made a last-minute decision to park at a lot along the West Loop and Knight Road.

"They were flagging everybody down, and saying, 'It's just $20,' so we looked at each other and said, 'Okay, we're already here, let's just go in,'" said Paula. "Whenever we asked them if we were getting a ticket that way we won't get towed, all he did was look at us straight in the eye and say , 'Oh no, it's fine.'"

Unfortunately, the Martinez' truck was towed, costing them $239. The Houston Police Department says officers were called out, and they have about nine people listed as complainants in this case. It is still under investigation.

Check out our must-have transportation guide, and use one of the legitimate HLSR parking locations when you head to the rodeo.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficparkingscamhouston livestock show and rodeorodeo houstonHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Stolen overturned 18-wheeler blocking three lanes at IH-45N
Grand Parkway extension project OK'd for $605M loan
WIDESPREAD CLOSURES: How to avoid road delays this weekend
New California bill could eliminate speed limit
More Traffic
Top Stories
Trinity Bay jetliner crash: Victims names released
Smash-and-grab suspects take $100k worth of jewelry: police
Going to see Kacey Musgraves? Take an umbrella to rodeo!
R. Kelly released from jail after pleading not guilty to sex abuse charges
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
'I don't want this to continue': Alleged R. Kelly victim speaks out in LA
Judge accused of courtroom assault won't face charges
Houston program offering $15K grant for home buying
Show More
SWEET SERENADE: Cops with singing chops perform for restaurant
Rockets could be without Harden again in Hawks matchup
UIL State Wrestling Wrap: Houston area wrestlers win gold
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
More News