Rodeo parking scam costs couple hundreds of dollars

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Rodeo fans are always looking for the best spots to park, and in one case this weekend, that search left a couple with a pricey towing bill.
Eli and Paula Martinez were excited to enjoy their first night out after welcoming a new baby.
The couple says they had plans to park their truck and take the light rail, but missed their turn and made a last-minute decision to park at a lot along the West Loop and Knight Road.
"They were flagging everybody down, and saying, 'It's just $20,' so we looked at each other and said, 'Okay, we're already here, let's just go in,'" said Paula. "Whenever we asked them if we were getting a ticket that way we won't get towed, all he did was look at us straight in the eye and say , 'Oh no, it's fine.'"
Unfortunately, the Martinez' truck was towed, costing them $239. The Houston Police Department says officers were called out, and they have about nine people listed as complainants in this case. It is still under investigation.
use one of the legitimate HLSR parking locations when you head to the rodeo.
