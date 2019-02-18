Must-have guide to Rodeo Houston Parking and Transportation

If you are planning to head out to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, make sure you've mapped out your parking or transportation plan.The HLSR is now selling parking in the North Stadium lot which is one block north of NRG Park, by the day or the season. The cost is $25 a day or $525 for the season with a free continuous shuttle service.If you're traveling from The Woodlands on a weekend, The Woodlands Express is offering $25 roundtrip tickets. The Woodlands Express regular tickets are not valid and you must have a reservation. Make one here atPublic parking on-site is available for $20. You can park in the Yellow lot, which you can enter off of Main Street, the 610 lot where Astroworld used to be, and the Miller Lite teal lot off Murworth.Handicapped parking and drop off/pickup is available in the yellow and blue lots.Gate 9 off Kirby DriveDrop-offs and pick-ups are in the Green Lot.For a cheaper way to park without the stress of fighting for a close parking space, use the Rodeo Express Shuttles in remote lots or METRO Park and Ride. There are locations all over town. Parking is free at all of the lots, except in the OST lot which is $20. The shuttle costs range from $4 to $7 per person.Don't forget about METRORail. You can park at the Fannin South Station for $20 per car and the round trip to NRG is free.For more specific information about locations, times, and prices, check the