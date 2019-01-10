A neighborhood notorious for its traffic troubles is getting a closer look fromIn the southwest Houston neighborhood of Gulfton, there is a higher than average percentage of citizens who walk, cycle and use other forms of transit.Many of them, however, do not always feel safe doing so.Researchers say this is also a high traffic area for vehicles, which can make for a dangerous combination.Researcher Dian Nostikasari spent months studying the area, especially around the Southwest Multi-Service Center on Highstar.Nostikasari spoke with Gulfton residents who have seen wrecks and near-misses and says safety is about more than just sidewalks.It's also about whether people feel safe when they leave home."We need more investments in terms of thinking -- how can we make our environment more safe, and more pleasant to walk and bike and use public transit?" said Nostikasari.She hopes the report can be used as a tool for people to organize and advocate for safety changes and improvements, not just in Gulfton, but in other neighborhoods as well.