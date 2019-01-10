POLICE CHASE

Naked man driving the wrong way down freeway causes traffic nightmare

EMBED </>More Videos

Naked man driving the wrong way down I-95 causes traffic nightmare as reported by Trish Hartman during Action News at 11 on January 9, 2019.

By
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Authorities have identified the naked man who led police on a wrong way chase on I-95 that began in Delaware and ended in Southwest Philadelphia.

Delaware State Police say charges are on file against 29-year-old Kyle R. Merena, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. They include Reckless Endangering 1st Degree and Disregarding a Police Officers Signal, along with multiple traffic related offenses.

Merena is currently in an area hospital for evaluation.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect fled the scene following a pursuit and a crash involving two police vehicles as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at 11 on January 9, 2019.



Delaware State Police say they received a call around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday concerning a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Wilmington.

Responding troopers located the dark colored Ford SUV in the area of the Churchman's Road exit. They activated their lights and sirens, attempting to stop the vehicle.

Police say the driver, later identified as Merena, refused to stop and continued to travel southbound in the northbound lanes before entering into the Delaware Service Plaza.

Merena then turned around and began traveling I-95 northbound, now in the northbound lanes, still refusing to stop.

Delaware State Police say, upon encountering heavy traffic in the area of Harvey Road, Merena traveled across the grass median and then continued northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95.

As the vehicle approached the Pennsylvania state line, Pennsylvania State Police were notified.

The Pennsylvania State Police, with Delaware Troopers assisting, began to follow Merena's vehicle just south of Chester, Delaware County.

Authorities say the vehicle continued northbound. When the suspect entered the area of Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania State Police used spike strips to flatten the suspect's tires.

Merena's SUV finallly came to a stop, but not before striking a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle, which was towed from the scene with minor damage.

Police say Merena, who was completely naked, exited his disabled vehicle and attempted to flee, but was taken in to custody by Pennsylvania Troopers after a short foot pursuit.

There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.

Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on southbound I-95 as police investigated.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 overhead as the southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near the Island Avenue on-ramp following a crash, January 9, 2019



No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasenaked mancrashaccidentu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
Suspect runs over person on scooter during long police chase
Man allegedly leads police on chase with 2-year-old in car
Houston police K9 injured during search for burglary suspects
2 possibly tied to robberies caught hiding in school courtyard
More police chase
TRAFFIC
Faulty freeway sign: The speed limit is not 20 mph
2-year-long Bissonnet construction nightmare nearly over
METRO considering 3-person carpool required for HOV lanes
Man explains chasing after runaway tire on I-45
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspect at large after stabbing Brookshire worker to death
Killer confesses crime to girl he sexually assaulted: records
2019 RodeoHouston concert tickets go on sale today
Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
Border communities won't accept 'crisis' label ahead of Trump visit
'Stranded motorist' scams man of $50 with fake gold ring
The most expensive divorce settlements of all time
Mom of 2 needs vehicle back after carjackers threaten her
Show More
School van driver caught on FaceTime while behind the wheel
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
Deputy shoots burglary suspect who pulled gun out
Digital Deal of the Day
Conroe priest accused of sex abuse to appear in court
More News