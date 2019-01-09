TRAFFIC

METRO considering 3-person carpool requirement in HOV lanes

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are considering changing the number of passengers needed to drive in Houston's HOV lanes

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
METRO is considering boosting the carpool requirement from two people to three people along some HOV lanes during peak travel times.

The HOV lanes affected will be on I-45 North Freeway, I-45 Gulf Freeway and I-69 Southwest Freeway. There's no consideration yet for the I-69 Eastex Freeway.



METRO says the possible change is under consideration due to heavy traffic on the HOV, which leads to slower speeds.


There is a federal requirement that the lane speed must maintain an overall average of at least 45 mph.

The change will likely be considered in more detail at a future board meeting before any decisions are made. If implemented, the change would be preceded by a full educational campaign.


In other words, the change is not expected to happen anytime soon.



Also, METRO does not run the Katy Freeway HOV managed lanes so the change will not affect west side commuters.

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmetrodrivingtrafficfreewaycommutingHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Man explains chasing after runaway tire on I-45
Man caught on video chasing down tire through Houston traffic
Man in wheelchair hit and killed by big rig on I-10 feeder
Construction planned for Galleria area this weekend
More Traffic
Top Stories
Suspects in Jazmine Barnes' murder allegedly have gang ties
2nd suspect charged in death of Jazmine Barnes
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Man exposed himself to jogger pushing baby in stroller: Police
Woman smashes into police station in bizarre stalking case
Freeway sign falls on car in freak accident
Mom of 3 kids killed at bus stop wants tougher laws
Woman with concealed carry license kills would-be robber
Show More
AP Fact Check: Trump oversells border wall as solution to drugs
Protests over death of man who went to police asking for help
Shaq sends best wishes to Marine impaled in freak accident
The 60: Woman smashes into police station to find officer
Tire dumping in Fifth Ward problematic for residents
More News